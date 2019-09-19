Avalon Global Asset Management Upped Facebook (Put) (FB) Holding; Deluxe (DLX) Valuation Rose While Skyline Asset Management LP Has Lowered by $516,000 Its Stake

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (FB) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.44 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $190.14. About 9.34 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Facebook, Tariffs, the Greenway; 10/04/2018 – Big League Politics: BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg Admits Right Wing Employee Was Fired From Facebook In Senate Testimony; 23/03/2018 – FACEBOOK HAS RECEIVED A LETTER FOR CEO ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY AND CO IS REVIEWING IT; 20/03/2018 – African Markets – Factors to watch on March 20; 23/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG IS SAID TAKING STEPS TO CALM FACEBOOK EMPLOYEES: NYT; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – CFO WEHNER SAYS FACEBOOK IS NOT PROVIDING AN UPDATE ON TIME SPENT ON THE NETWORK – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – Facebook Under Siege — Barron’s; 13/04/2018 – VICE News: BREAKING: White nationalist Richard Spencer’s pages just got kicked off Facebook; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS IN FUTURE, THE PRINCIPLE MUST BE ONE OF “PRIVACY BY DESIGN”

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Deluxe Corporation (DLX) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp analyzed 12,900 shares as the company's stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 148,900 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.05M, down from 161,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Deluxe Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.8. About 330,295 shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500.

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.14 million for 7.24 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $211.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,500 shares to 62,400 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,900 shares, and cut its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW).

