Avalon Global Asset Management Trimmed Position in Splunk (SPLK) by $930,000; Tegean Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Micron Technology (MU) as Valuation Rose

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 84,620 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54 million, down from 92,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $122.72. About 1.15M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $41.75. About 35.60M shares traded or 18.06% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0.04% or 5.77M shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 18 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Llc reported 0.1% stake. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt holds 0.42% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 50,847 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs holds 18,800 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc owns 19.42M shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Co reported 7,194 shares. Assetmark has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation has 982,358 shares. America First Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 736,765 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 218,226 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Global Thematic Ltd Co accumulated 1.32M shares. Central Asset Invests & Mgmt Hldgs (Hk) Limited holds 11.1% or 95,920 shares.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $147.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 87,500 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $7.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 16,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 25.46 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $187.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 6,630 shares to 47,630 shares, valued at $11.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).