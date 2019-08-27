Avalon Global Asset Management Trimmed Its Veeva Sys (VEEV) Position; Great Point Partners Has Upped Intercept Pharmaceuticals (Put) (ICPT) Stake

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) stake by 9.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV)’s stock rose 19.88%. The Avalon Global Asset Management Llc holds 80,100 shares with $10.16M value, down from 88,100 last quarter. Veeva Sys Inc now has $23.98B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $162.82. About 877,340 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV)

Great Point Partners Llc increased Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (ICPT) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great Point Partners Llc acquired 200,000 shares as Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (ICPT)’s stock declined 26.77%. The Great Point Partners Llc holds 400,000 shares with $44.74 million value, up from 200,000 last quarter. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) now has $1.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $60.35. About 148,377 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 10/04/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Intercept Pharma; 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 M Public Offering, $92 M Private Placement of Common Stk; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS: CONCURRENT $92M PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 13/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals: 11 of 13 Patients Improved or Maintained Histological Fibrosis Stage After Three Years of Treatment With Obeticholic Acid; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – 2018 WORLDWIDE OCALIVA NET SALES CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $170 MLN AND $185 MLN; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q REV. $36.0M, EST. $38.9M; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT – EXPECTS NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Worldwide Ocaliva Net Sales $170M-$185M

Among 10 analysts covering Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:VEEV), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock has $19200 highest and $10300 lowest target. $152.20’s average target is -6.52% below currents $162.82 stock price. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock had 12 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 30. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $13500 target in Thursday, May 30 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 30. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 30 by JP Morgan. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 30 report. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 10. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was upgraded by Stephens on Thursday, May 30 to “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 59,525 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.03% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 217,692 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 17,248 shares. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested in 7,813 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Whittier Trust Of Nevada stated it has 10,175 shares. The Alabama-based Regions Corp has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 4,098 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.09% or 2,626 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life holds 0.01% or 2,532 shares. Champlain Invest Limited Liability Company invested in 1.31% or 1.19M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 4,200 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 47,200 shares. Zacks Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Among 7 analysts covering Intercept Pharma (NASDAQ:ICPT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Intercept Pharma has $251 highest and $89 lowest target. $160.29’s average target is 165.60% above currents $60.35 stock price. Intercept Pharma had 15 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Stifel Nicolaus initiated Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) rating on Monday, June 24. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $89 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 11. The stock of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Oppenheimer. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $104 target in Friday, April 12 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. Wedbush maintained Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 28 with “Overweight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) rating on Thursday, February 28. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $130 target.

Great Point Partners Llc decreased Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) stake by 50,000 shares to 1.80 million valued at $43.88M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) stake by 487,518 shares and now owns 3.11 million shares. Menlo Therapeutics Inc was reduced too.