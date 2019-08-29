Avalon Global Asset Management Trimmed Its Servicenow (NOW) Position; Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Lifted By $18.35 Million Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 22.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc acquired 132,042 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc holds 706,634 shares with $98.78M value, up from 574,592 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $336.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $127.62. About 2.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 14.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Avalon Global Asset Management Llc holds 47,700 shares with $11.76 million value, down from 55,700 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $49.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $262.79. About 365,777 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ServiceNow: Now Is The Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ServiceNow Is A Core Growth Holding – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Thestreet.com published: “Don’t Panic: NYSE Trader Breaks Down Why Investors Should Be Patient – TheStreet.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Apollo and Athene to Acquire PK AirFinance From GECAS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.12 million for 285.64 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $242 lowest target. $275.33’s average target is 4.77% above currents $262.79 stock price. ServiceNow had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset LP has invested 0.28% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Waddell & Reed Financial reported 686,006 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc), New York-based fund reported 4,839 shares. Arrow reported 30 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.71 million shares. National Pension Serv holds 0.19% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 198,458 shares. Lincoln National Corporation has 2,053 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 42,079 shares. Frontier Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 519,113 shares. Tiger Eye Cap Limited Liability Com invested 2.55% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 1,645 were accumulated by Strategic Ltd Liability Company. Melvin Cap Mgmt LP holds 1.45 million shares or 4.19% of its portfolio. American Company Tx has invested 0.37% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sands Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 6.27M shares. 260,208 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo stated it has 257,050 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,927 shares. Telemus Capital Lc invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Poplar Forest Cap Lc reported 16,657 shares. Farmers Bancshares holds 4.28% or 56,265 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 742,385 shares. 235,568 are owned by Gillespie Robinson Grimm. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.67% or 57,619 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 0.83% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 39,729 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc holds 213,839 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Marco Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 29,930 shares. 9,573 are owned by B & T Dba Alpha. One Cap Ltd Llc owns 27,509 shares. Stillwater Cap stated it has 101,109 shares or 3.08% of all its holdings.