Avalon Global Asset Management Stake in Nordstrom (JWN) Increased by $316,800; Qad (QADA) Holder Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake by $3.58 Million

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 92,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.79. About 3.43M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom’s Prior FY2018 EPS View Was $3.30-$3.55, Excluding Effect of Any Future Repurchase; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Reports Weaker Same-Store Sales Growth, Net Sales Increase; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Nordstrom; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Announces the Receipt and Rejection of Indicative Proposal to Acquire Company; 10/03/2018 – Seattle Times: Despite rebuff, Nordstrom buyout effort is not over; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM COMMITTEE: PROPOSAL PRICE IS INADEQUATE; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 43C; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Ends Talks With Family After Failing to Agree on Price; 12/04/2018 – Nordstrom Looks to Win Over Manhattanites With Focus on Service; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Proposal To Go Private — MarketWatch

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 83,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 445,251 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.18 million, up from 362,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $788.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $41.73. About 19,947 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $187.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (Put) (NYSE:LEN) by 85,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $736,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,620 shares, and cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wedbush Favors Off-Price Retail, Says Nordstrom’s Search Interest ‘Took A Nose Dive’ – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Nordstroms Want to Take Control of Nordstrom (Again) – The Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Nordstrom Stock Is a Screaming Buy at Its New Multiyear Low – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 10,900 shares. Sun Life Finance reported 182 shares or 0% of all its holdings. South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 0.02% or 25,800 shares. Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Co has 0.64% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 62,119 were reported by Ameriprise. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 929,173 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 838 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 578,875 shares. Qci Asset reported 24 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc owns 11,832 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 4,941 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 107,774 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited has invested 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Washington Trust Comml Bank has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) by 799,731 shares to 2.20 million shares, valued at $78.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 26,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 514,125 shares, and cut its stake in Argenx Se.

More notable recent QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Longtime QAD Customer Oxbo International Will Move to QAD Cloud ERP – PRNewswire” on April 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 19, 2019 : ORCL, SCS, AOBC, AMSWA – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “QAD (QADA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Verso Corporation (VRS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.