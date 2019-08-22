Avalon Global Asset Management Stake in Nordstrom (JWN) Has Upped by $316,800 as Shares Declined; Watsco (WSO) Position Lifted by Northstar Investment Advisors Llc

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 187.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 28,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 43,045 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 14,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $158.13. About 28,692 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B)

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 92,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65B market cap company. The stock increased 13.38% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $30.09. About 10.71M shares traded or 131.72% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family’s Bid to Buy the Retailer Is Rejected; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM-ANTHROPOLOGIE REPORT PARTNERSHIP; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom terminates talks with Nordstrom family to take the company private; 14/03/2018 – Sweaty Betty Brings Message of Empowerment to Nordstrom; 29/03/2018 – INDOCHINO Named the Official Made to Measure Suit of the New York Yankees; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom family fails again in bid to take company private; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REPORTS INVESTMENTS IN DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY; 21/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack To Open Stores In Porter Ranch And El Segundo In Los Angeles, CA; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES TALKS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Talks Break Down, Next Move Unclear

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8,000 shares to 47,700 shares, valued at $11.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,620 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (Put) (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 70 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd has 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 206,030 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. 29,212 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Llc. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 21,856 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Intl Grp owns 61,195 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 37,426 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 24 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 81,904 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0.03% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Hsbc Holding Public Lc reported 197,131 shares stake. Carroll Assoc invested 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Smithfield Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 17,401 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust holds 1,850 shares. Donaldson Capital Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Moreover, Blair William Il has 0.53% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 601,521 shares. Stevens LP reported 0.08% stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 7,335 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 129,778 shares. State Street Corporation has 803,341 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 8,000 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 60,244 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 1.03% or 112,063 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset has 0.11% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Conning holds 2,720 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thb Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Principal Fincl Group holds 0.02% or 143,412 shares.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 4,603 shares to 63,057 shares, valued at $8.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Sonoma by 26,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,411 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).

