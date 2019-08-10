Avalon Global Asset Management Raised Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake by $1.60 Million; Fiserv (FISV) Share Price Rose While Dudley & Shanley Trimmed Holding

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 6,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 47,630 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57M, up from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.19. About 628,148 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 9,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 346,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.61M, down from 356,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 4.17 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.68 million activity.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Simple Reasons to Buy Palo Alto Networks – The Motley Fool” on September 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Cybersecurity Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Palo Alto Networks: Pay No Mind To The Market And Keep Buying – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks: Leaders In Cybersecurity – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $187.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5,000 shares to 23,060 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,200 shares, and cut its stake in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Investment House Limited holds 0.02% or 2,060 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 57,200 shares. 5,925 are held by Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited. Stevens Management Limited Partnership reported 28,297 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Sands Cap Mngmt reported 1.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Connors Investor Service has invested 2.09% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). M&T Commercial Bank Corp invested in 20,262 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md, Maryland-based fund reported 158,204 shares. Tremblant Cap Grp has 4.58% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 125 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 371,684 shares. Nuwave Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,878 shares. Fil Ltd holds 78 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning invested in 0.01% or 1,014 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 29,198 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 30.61 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Cap Ltd Llc holds 1.32% or 27,519 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.99% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 430,272 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 1.10M shares. 66,434 were reported by Liberty Capital Mngmt. Evergreen Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Maryland Mngmt holds 0.05% or 4,959 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Prtnrs stated it has 2.99% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Advisory Alpha Ltd holds 0% or 7 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.82% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Boys Arnold And has 0.26% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 19,924 shares. Voya Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4.57 million shares. National Asset Mgmt reported 7,195 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 2,245 shares. Pennsylvania-based Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).