Avalon Global Asset Management Maintains Stake in Lennar (LEN); Jasper Ridge Partners LP Upped Its Stake in Service Now (NOW) by $11.53 Million

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $258.56. About 760,663 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 3.14 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 34,601 shares to 31,197 shares, valued at $36.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Tower Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Aviva Public Limited Liability owns 67,248 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 141,683 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated holds 784,476 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 960 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corp owns 1,286 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2,319 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cipher LP owns 6,130 shares. Invesco holds 0.08% or 1.01M shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Management Mi owns 845 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.28% or 5.03 million shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated owns 9 shares. Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 7,591 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Qs Investors Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ServiceNow Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Telecom Argentina slides as BofA cuts outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “A trading issue impacted US stock quotes late in the day as Dow flatlined into the close – CNBC” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ServiceNow Believes Strength Lies In Tie-Ups – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8,000 shares to 47,700 shares, valued at $11.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,830 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).