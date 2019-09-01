Avalon Global Asset Management Lowered Veeva Sys (VEEV) Position by $1.01 Million as Market Value Rose; Hl Financial Services Lifted Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position by $3.37 Million as Stock Rose

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 51.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 68,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 201,495 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.06M, up from 132,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 4.47 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 80,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16M, down from 88,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.89% or $8.24 during the last trading session, reaching $160.38. About 2.02 million shares traded or 36.01% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1,079 shares to 35,348 shares, valued at $15.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,460 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM).

