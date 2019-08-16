Avalon Global Asset Management Lowered Chegg (CHGG) Stake By $1.71 Million; Cirrus Logic Has 0.83 Sentiment

Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 91 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 109 decreased and sold their stakes in Cirrus Logic Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 47.70 million shares, down from 50.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cirrus Logic Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 85 Increased: 63 New Position: 28.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased Chegg Inc (CHGG) stake by 28.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 45,000 shares as Chegg Inc (CHGG)’s stock rose 29.30%. The Avalon Global Asset Management Llc holds 115,200 shares with $4.39M value, down from 160,200 last quarter. Chegg Inc now has $4.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $40.4. About 774,070 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf has 0.04% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 100,000 shares. Verition Fund Llc owns 11,717 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 163,622 shares. Millennium Tvp Mgmt Limited Company reported 33.59% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). S Squared Technologies Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.95% or 66,265 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 1,536 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 33,255 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al has invested 0.03% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Landscape Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.11% or 29,587 shares. Hitchwood Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.69% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) or 1.26 million shares. Services Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 92,033 shares. Nomura Asset Company Ltd has invested 0.02% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 757,153 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 242,604 shares.

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Evaluating Chegg’s Competitive Advantage – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Chegg Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Preview: Chegg’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chegg: The Customer Cannot Afford To Pay – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Education Stocks to Buy for the Future of Academia – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $3.16 billion. The firm offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. It has a 33.67 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

More notable recent Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Is Up 13.41% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: CRUS,SPWR,FIVN,PS – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Cirrus Logic (CRUS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SPOT, CRUS, QNST – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny holds 2.16% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. for 140,003 shares. Sprott Inc. owns 220,000 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Holderness Investments Co has 1.17% invested in the company for 58,335 shares. The Texas-based Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has invested 0.98% in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 700,863 shares.