Avalon Global Asset Management Lifted Its Micron Technology (MU) Position; Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Has 0.92 Sentiment

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 11.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc acquired 25,000 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Avalon Global Asset Management Llc holds 236,260 shares with $9.77 million value, up from 211,260 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $49.61B valuation. The stock increased 4.80% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 18.04M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc (MTT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.64, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 11 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 12 sold and trimmed positions in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 1.20 million shares, up from 1.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 6 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Usca Ria Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. for 41,121 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd. owns 40,475 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clenar Muke Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 50,373 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Ironwood Financial Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 1,000 shares.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.53. About 9,294 shares traded. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) has risen 4.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $262.27 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron has $75 highest and $28 lowest target. $45.33’s average target is -3.86% below currents $47.15 stock price. Micron had 42 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Rosenblatt. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Mizuho. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of MU in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Sell” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, March 21. J.P. Morgan maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Stifel Nicolaus.

