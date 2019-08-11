Avalon Global Asset Management Lifted Its Cvs Health (Call) (CVS) Holding by $2.53 Million; Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Basswood Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $11.56 Million

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 84.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 235,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 516,202 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.34 million, up from 280,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 2.69 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 47,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47 million, up from 72,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community National Bank Na accumulated 24,118 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc accumulated 131,685 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Kidder Stephen W owns 55,013 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. First Republic Inv Mngmt invested in 0.35% or 1.26 million shares. Opus Investment Mgmt invested in 0.61% or 56,900 shares. Cna Financial holds 0.49% or 43,165 shares. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0.68% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Llc holds 10,427 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 369,498 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.3% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.12 million shares. Moreover, Assoc has 2.62% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Verity & Verity Ltd Liability owns 124,483 shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Bluefin Trading Lc holds 89,074 shares. Cortland Associate Mo reported 498,396 shares stake. Legal & General Group Inc Inc Public Lc holds 8.32 million shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 8,000 shares to 80,100 shares, valued at $10.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,060 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (Put) (NYSE:LEN).

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 61,414 shares to 161,137 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemung Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 53,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,687 shares, and cut its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC).

