Avalon Global Asset Management Increases Stake in Macys (M); As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Declined, Shareholder Senator Investment Group LP Has Cut Stake

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 57.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 783,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 575,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.82M, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $204.35. About 983,397 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 232,400 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59M, up from 207,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 10.17M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 19/04/2018 – Edited and Exclusive Fare, Lead Times Aimed to Lift Macy’s Sales; 16/04/2018 – The program was initially able to partner with big brands, but lost several key members in 2017 like Macy’s and Chili’s; 05/03/2018 – Todd Johnson: Exclusive: After $250 million @Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 04/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location: PHOTOS; 23/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL REMAIN WITH CO IN ADVISORY ROLE TO SUPPORT CO DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL FEBRUARY 2, 2019; 30/04/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Continues Expansion of Macy’s Backstage; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s is rolling out mobile checkout to all of its department stores; 30/04/2018 – Macy’s Honors Generations of Cultural Tradition During Asian Pacific American Heritage Month; 19/04/2018 – Retailers need both online and physical presence to survive: former Macy’s CEO

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7,500 shares to 84,620 shares, valued at $10.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,830 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 240,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $57.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Altice Usa Inc.