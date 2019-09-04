Avalon Global Asset Management Increases Position in Micron Technology (MU); Fred Alger Management Has Raised Costar Group (CSGP) Position by $37.37 Million

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 236,260 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77M, up from 211,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 15.63 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 47453.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 80,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 80,365 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.48M, up from 169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $611.85. About 136,465 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (Put) (NYSE:LEN) by 85,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $736,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,060 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 21,507 shares to 178,008 shares, valued at $12.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,551 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.