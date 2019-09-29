Avalon Global Asset Management Increases Holding in Facebook (Put) (FB); Winslow Capital Management Raised Facebook (FB) Stake by $113.82 Million as Stock Value Rose

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 589,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4.09M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $788.94M, up from 3.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – FTC HAS EARLIER CONSENT DECREE WITH FACEBOOK OVER PRIVACY; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE BAD ACTORS- CNBC; 05/04/2018 – Britain’s information commissioner says Facebook co-operating with inquiry; 06/04/2018 – Italy Antitrust opens probe into Facebook’s collection, use of data; 23/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IT’S RELEASING `FACING FACTS’ SHORT FILM; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data woes drag down tech sector; 04/04/2018 – Haaretz.com: BREAKING: Zuckerberg set for Congressional grilling as lawmakers investigate privacy breaches and whether or not; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK NEEDS TO STAY “VERY CHEAP OR FREE”; “l DON’T THINK THE AD MODEL IS GOING TO GO AWAY” -NYT; 04/04/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – House committee announces #Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11…; 19/04/2018 – CMO Today: 21st Century Fox Rejected Comcast Bid; Client Wins Lift Publicis; Users Question Facebook Advertiser

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (FB) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company's stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.44M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cash-Rich Facebook Will Get Cash Richer – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook’s Libra seeks license from FINMA – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook unveils plan for oversight board – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “CryptoCorner: Market Sinks Despite Bakkt Futures Launch, Facebook (NASDAQ: $FB) Reveals Libra Basket of Currencies and SIX Debuts DLT-Based Exchange Prototype – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Will Facebook Dating Break Tinder’s Heart? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $211.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,500 shares to 62,400 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 18,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wms Partners Ltd reported 2,868 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office owns 2,376 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Park Presidio Limited Liability Company holds 8.66% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 360,000 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 13,328 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 180.68M shares. 1.40 million are held by Panagora Asset Management. Hallmark has invested 1.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 4,350 shares in its portfolio. 699,115 were reported by Banque Pictet And Cie. Diligent Limited Liability accumulated 0.51% or 5,318 shares. Boston Family Office has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mercer Cap Advisers has 0.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Paradigm Advsrs Limited Company reported 1.29% stake. 4,350 are owned by New England Mgmt. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0.28% or 3,222 shares.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 105,891 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $399.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 91,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.06M shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).