Avalon Global Asset Management Increased Its Holding in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by $1.60 Million; As Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Market Valuation Rose, Harvest Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $861,042

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $254.35. About 1.15 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 6,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 47,630 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57 million, up from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.19. About 640,944 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co has invested 0.51% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sit Assoc holds 71,245 shares. 3,486 were accumulated by Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt. 123 were reported by Tarbox Family Office. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo reported 100,022 shares. Private Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 2,482 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Kcm Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 13,185 shares. 34,389 were reported by Amalgamated Retail Bank. Cim Inv Mangement owns 2,601 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Lenox Wealth reported 0.04% stake. Sumitomo Life Commerce reported 12,642 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 125,287 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.24% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 22,416 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 3,985 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50M and $314.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 6,642 shares to 292,130 shares, valued at $42.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap Etf by 50,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Index Fund (ACWX).

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 5,000 shares to 92,100 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,200 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB).