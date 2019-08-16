Avalon Global Asset Management Has Trimmed Chegg (CHGG) Stake by $1.71 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) Holder Weiss Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Holding

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The hedge fund held 115,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 160,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.54. About 1.76M shares traded or 16.87% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) by 58.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 47,568 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 33,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $717,000, down from 81,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.29. About 149,575 shares traded or 11.52% up from the average. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition by 2.05M shares to 3.93 million shares, valued at $40.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gigcapital Inc by 632,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Big Rock Partners Acquisi Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold GDV shares while 22 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 13.51 million shares or 5.53% less from 14.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd has 0% invested in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) for 12,701 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Co accumulated 0.12% or 25,135 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated stated it has 13,356 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 15,480 are held by First Republic Inv Mgmt. 659 are owned by Advisory Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated, a Nevada-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Tompkins Corporation has 695 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors accumulated 2,949 shares. Covington Cap Management reported 0% in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Ls Investment Ltd Co has 0% invested in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) for 1,000 shares. 2,500 are owned by Us Retail Bank De. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Moreover, Focused Wealth Management Inc has 0.01% invested in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) for 1,225 shares. Fifth Third Bank accumulated 13,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability reported 10,933 shares.

