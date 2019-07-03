Avalon Global Asset Management Has Raised By $1.60 Million Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position; Pultegroup (PHM) Sentiment Is 0.88

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 16.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc acquired 6,630 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 1.08%. The Avalon Global Asset Management Llc holds 47,630 shares with $11.57M value, up from 41,000 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $19.97B valuation. The stock increased 2.05% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $208.95. About 917,202 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Pultegroup Inc (PHM) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 179 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 203 trimmed and sold equity positions in Pultegroup Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 223.45 million shares, down from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pultegroup Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 170 Increased: 111 New Position: 68.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $27.40 million activity. Shares for $7.80M were sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D. Klarich Lee also sold $861,907 worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Thursday, January 10. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider BONVANIE RENE sold $1.87M. Shares for $6.53 million were sold by ZUK NIR on Friday, February 1.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) stake by 5,000 shares to 92,100 valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) stake by 8,000 shares and now owns 80,100 shares. Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation reported 29.99M shares. Regent Management Llc accumulated 4,450 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1,878 shares. The New York-based Barrett Asset Limited Liability has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). First Personal Svcs holds 0.01% or 109 shares. Moreover, Middleton & Ma has 0.32% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 8,230 shares. Shell Asset Management owns 15,721 shares. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Qs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cornerstone holds 0.01% or 340 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 158,204 shares. 26,256 were reported by Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corp holds 84,976 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1.77 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Farmers And Merchants Invs invested in 10 shares.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Palo Alto Networks vs. FireEye – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks: Leaders In Cybersecurity – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Palo Alto Networks’ Stock Lost 20% in May – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Palo Alto Networks Is Gobbling Up Smaller Cybersecurity Companies – The Motley Fool” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Among 23 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Palo Alto Networks had 41 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, February 27. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Sell” rating and $160 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of PANW in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Maxim Group. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush on Thursday, January 24 to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Barclays Capital. Mizuho initiated Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $285 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research given on Wednesday, February 27.

The stock increased 0.68% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.68. About 1.59 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.15 billion. The firm is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It has a 9.17 P/E ratio. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 7.87% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.89 per share. PHM’s profit will be $229.67M for 9.96 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.98% EPS growth.