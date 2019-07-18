Avalon Global Asset Management Has Lowered Lennar (Put) (LEN) Position by $4.17 Million; Market Valuation Rose; New Generation Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Consolidated Communications (CNSL) as Stock Declined

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (Put) (LEN) by 85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $736,000, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 413,741 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.00% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 532,826 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 54.50% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,505 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Menta Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.13% stake. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 874,256 shares. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 28,144 shares. Blair William Il accumulated 21,700 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc holds 0% or 21,087 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.02% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Mackay Shields Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 19,000 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 17,441 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 107,449 shares. 1,922 were reported by Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd. Prudential owns 113,884 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 199,946 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Analysts await Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% negative EPS growth.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS) by 47,700 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $6.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors owns 0.86% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 47,500 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Co owns 7,131 shares. Moore Management Limited Partnership accumulated 355,000 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested in 354,834 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Moreover, Md Sass Invsts Services has 3.23% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 413,192 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Hilton Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). New York-based Senator Inv Gru LP has invested 1.11% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 579,978 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life Company holds 2,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisors Preferred Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 352 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 7,159 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 9,350 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. South Dakota Council accumulated 1.06 million shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Co holds 0.27% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 4.53M shares.