Avalon Global Asset Management Has Increased Nordstrom (JWN) Holding by $316,800; Share Price Declined; Advisors Preferred Has Trimmed Stake in Waste Management (WM) as Market Value Rose

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 1.61 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 92,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.79. About 3.43 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 07/03/2018 – BUYOUT GROUP STUGGLES TO FINANCE HIGHER NORDSTROM BID: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM- GRANT MIX CHANGE DUE, IN PART, TO COMMITTEE’S DECISION TO MAKE AWARDS RELEVANT & HAVING RETENTION EFFECT IF GOING PRIVATE DEAL OCCURS; 29/03/2018 – INDOCHINO Named the Official Made to Measure Suit of the New York Yankees; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Proposal To Go Private — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects founding family group’s take-private offer; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Racked by Macy’s Good Numbers — Heard on the Street; 05/03/2018 – The special committee advising Nordstrom’s board rejected an initial proposal from the Nordstrom family to take the retailer private for $50 a share; 17/05/2018 – JWN: NORDSTROM RACK STORE SALES UNDERPERFORMED EXPECTATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Nordstorm ends talks with founding family on take-private offer

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 8,000 shares to 80,100 shares, valued at $10.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,800 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Dissect Reports Of Nordstrom Family’s Play For Majority Stake In Retailer – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Fed Cuts Rates, But Stocks Sell Off – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63 million for 25.60 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management Scoops Up 5% Revenue Growth – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

