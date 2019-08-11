Avalon Global Asset Management Has Decreased Its Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Stake as Market Value Rose; Basswood Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by $4.81 Million

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The hedge fund held 51,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, down from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $105.33. About 233,875 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 06/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC SLAB.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $120; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q REV. $205M, EST. $199.4M; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 26.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 102,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 290,810 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.95M, down from 393,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $42.17. About 538,724 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $187.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 6,630 shares to 47,630 shares, valued at $11.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold SLAB shares while 66 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 57.49% more from 40.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 737,069 are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Com reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 31,508 shares. Synovus Fin holds 48 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 168 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin accumulated 0.03% or 773,312 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt accumulated 61,257 shares. 6,697 are held by Hsbc Holdg Pcl. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 311,343 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 10,197 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc reported 38,654 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 2,441 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 35,040 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 22,913 shares.

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 32.56% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $25.14M for 45.40 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $87,740 activity.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 7,573 shares to 438,499 shares, valued at $20.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 480,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 614,245 shares, and has risen its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO).

