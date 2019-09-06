Avalon Global Asset Management Has Decreased Its Servicenow (NOW) Stake by $1.97 Million; Timken Steel (TMST) Shareholder Beddow Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 47,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76 million, down from 55,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $263.5. About 1.14 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Timken Steel Corp (TMST) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 97,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 278,025 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 375,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Timken Steel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $265.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.93. About 349,623 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST)

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $32.78M for 365.97 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 6,630 shares to 47,630 shares, valued at $11.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 EPS, down 1,500.00% or $0.45 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by TimkenSteel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -450.00% negative EPS growth.