Avalon Global Asset Management Has Cut Lennar (Put) (LEN) Position; Cts (CTS) SI Decreased By 10.32%

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased Lennar Corp (Put) (LEN) stake by 85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 85,000 shares as Lennar Corp (Put) (LEN)’s stock rose 9.86%. The Avalon Global Asset Management Llc holds 15,000 shares with $736,000 value, down from 100,000 last quarter. Lennar Corp (Put) now has $15.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 2.87 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B)

Cts Corporation (NYSE:CTS) had a decrease of 10.32% in short interest. CTS’s SI was 527,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.32% from 588,000 shares previously. With 198,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Cts Corporation (NYSE:CTS)’s short sellers to cover CTS’s short positions. The SI to Cts Corporation’s float is 1.64%. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $32.58. About 74,413 shares traded. CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) has declined 9.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CTS News: 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Braemar Htls & Rsrts Tst 2018-PRME Cts Prelim Rtgs; 22/03/2018 – CTS EVENTIM SAYS EXPECTS REVENUES AND NORMALISED EBITDA TO GROW IN 2018; 18/05/2018 – CTS Corporation Announces Retirement of Director Walter Catlow; 04/04/2018 – CTS CORP – EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO INCREASED SIZE OF ITS BOARD FROM SEVEN TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Verus Securitization Trust 2018-INV1 Cts Prlm Rtgs; 26/04/2018 – CTS Corp Backs 2018 Sales $435M-$455M; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – COMPLETED ITS ASSESSMENT OF CTS’ REPORT AND IS IN THE PROCESS OF DEVELOPING AND STAGING DEPLOYMENT OF MITIGATIONS; 28/03/2018 – CTS at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.07M for 9.12 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Lennar had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by CFRA with “Hold” on Tuesday, June 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, March 28 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of LEN in report on Sunday, February 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by JP Morgan. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, June 18. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 26 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Susquehanna. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horseman Cap Management has invested 0.59% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 99,000 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley accumulated 116 shares or 0% of the stock. Stanley holds 0.06% or 5,404 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Luxor Capital Grp Incorporated LP has invested 0.97% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Regions Finance Corporation holds 0% or 928 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 38,550 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 132 shares. 1,360 were reported by Seabridge Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability. Howe & Rusling holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 282 shares. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 65,918 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) owns 324 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% stake. Moreover, Steinberg Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.84% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 18,950 shares. Moreover, Charter Tru has 0.03% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: PepsiCo, EQT and Lennar – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. It offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets. It has a 21.3 P/E ratio. The firm also creates and develops sensing technology for radio frequency measurement and control systems.