Avalon Global Asset Management Has Cut Its Veeva Sys (VEEV) Stake by $1.01 Million as Shares Rose; Ashmore Group Plc Increases Position in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB)

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 80,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16 million, down from 88,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $160.34. About 687,612 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 475,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25 million, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Bancolombia S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 428,150 shares traded or 63.52% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA

More important recent Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Does Bramson’s Restructuring Plan For Barclays Make Sense? – Forbes” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga”, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 08/06/2019: CIB,BHF,FIS,APLE – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) CEO Juan Carlos Mora on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 89,671 shares to 209,464 shares, valued at $38.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) by 646,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,582 shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (NYSE:ASR).

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.96 million for 105.49 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Managers Limited Liability has 9,270 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Andra Ap accumulated 56,500 shares. 14,799 are owned by Private Advisor Grp Ltd. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 43,750 shares. Franklin Res holds 1.88 million shares. Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 48,746 shares. Da Davidson And Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 5,520 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). First Personal Fincl Service holds 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 205 shares. Kbc Nv reported 17,638 shares stake. Royal London Asset Management Limited accumulated 0% or 45,551 shares. Brown Advisory owns 0.01% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 36,493 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 3,947 shares. Exchange Mgmt holds 19,233 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma invested in 14,651 shares or 0.02% of the stock.