Avalon Global Asset Management Has Cut Its Splunk (SPLK) Stake; Lam Research (LRCX) Has 0.84 Sentiment

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased Splunk Inc (SPLK) stake by 8.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 7,500 shares as Splunk Inc (SPLK)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Avalon Global Asset Management Llc holds 84,620 shares with $10.54 million value, down from 92,120 last quarter. Splunk Inc now has $19.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $129.12. About 959,892 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 261 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 311 sold and trimmed stakes in Lam Research Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 128.30 million shares, down from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Lam Research Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 4 to 9 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 56 Reduced: 255 Increased: 175 New Position: 86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company has market cap of $28.35 billion. The firm offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. It has a 14.33 P/E ratio. The Company’s thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films.

Marlowe Partners Lp holds 19.97% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation for 160,843 shares. Oaktop Capital Management Ii L.P. owns 316,504 shares or 11.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rgm Capital Llc has 7.91% invested in the company for 650,784 shares. The California-based Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc has invested 4.32% in the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 47,384 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca), California-based fund reported 12 shares. Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 3,585 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 240,599 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Service Inc owns 219 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Com reported 971,988 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 0.04% or 104,657 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp owns 69,825 shares. Pittenger Anderson reported 545 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 762,619 shares. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 36,700 shares. Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd has 0.05% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Kbc Nv owns 62,024 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Llc invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Scout Invs invested in 0.99% or 387,950 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 733,220 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) stake by 10,000 shares to 110,000 valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) stake by 7,200 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

