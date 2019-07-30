Avalon Global Asset Management Has Cut Its Position in Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) by $400,000; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Trimmed Suncor Energy (SU) Stake by $1.16 Million as Stock Value Declined

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 36,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.12 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.22. About 2.56M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $114.39. About 95,918 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has declined 3.28% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 24/04/2018 – EPC Introduces 350 V eGaN® Power Transistor − 20 Times Smaller Than Comparable Silicon; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 32.56% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $25.14 million for 49.31 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $187.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 25,000 shares to 236,260 shares, valued at $9.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold SLAB shares while 66 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 57.49% more from 40.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 311,343 are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership holds 426,052 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 33,182 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 1.47M shares. 26,693 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Moreover, Product Partners Lc has 0.19% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 41,800 shares. 151 are owned by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Ameritas Prtnrs invested 0.06% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). 107 are owned by Tower Research Cap (Trc). Ranger Management Lp has 258,630 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 12,121 shares. Granahan Invest Management Ma holds 24,780 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 299,771 shares. Jennison Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 194,215 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp reported 4 shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $87,740 activity.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $949.72 million for 11.98 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.