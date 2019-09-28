Avalon Global Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in Veeva Sys (VEEV) by $3.01 Million as Market Value Rose; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Lifted Its Holding in Cresud Adr (CRESY) by $1.09 Million

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 18,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 61,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.97M, down from 80,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $149.58. About 1.81M shares traded or 20.98% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Cresud Adr (CRESY) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 108,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.51 million, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Cresud Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.13. About 175,608 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xtrackers Harvest Csi 300 China A Shares (ASHR) by 199,300 shares to 174,000 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Real Assets Income by 55,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,969 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income (NYSE:MHI).

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67M for 91.21 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $211.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 28,800 shares to 120,900 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

