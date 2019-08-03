Avalon Global Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position in Micron Technology (MU) by $1.03 Million; First Wilshire Securities Management Holding in Tutor Perini (TPC) Has Raised as Market Value Declined

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 236,260 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77 million, up from 211,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 31.95M shares traded or 7.06% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.01% . The hedge fund held 384,533 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, up from 366,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $613.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 332,780 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 28.04% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 29/03/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q NEW AWARDS $2.2B; 07/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Announces Three Low Bids for Civil Projects Totaling $1 Billion; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI CORP TPC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.30; 08/05/2018 – Golf-Spieth decides patience will be a virtue at TPC Sawgrass; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q BACKLOG $8.5B; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI CORP TPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.16 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Renovus Capital Partners Announces the Sale of TPC Training and Jade Learning; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI EXPECTS PROJECTS TO BE AWARDED WITHIN 60 DAYS; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini 1Q Loss/Shr 24c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold TPC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.54% more from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd Liability Com reported 195,144 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 34,546 shares. Northern Tru has 0% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Donald Smith And owns 1.64 million shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has invested 0.48% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Swiss Bancorporation owns 72,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Howe & Rusling, New York-based fund reported 212 shares. Frontier Cap Co Limited Liability Co holds 4.79M shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) or 167,230 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.03% stake. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of reported 13,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signia Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 5.91% or 285,053 shares. Oppenheimer And Com reported 16,548 shares stake. Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 0.22% or 569,160 shares in its portfolio.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $293.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 27,168 shares to 210,117 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $187.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5,000 shares to 45,830 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,400 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).