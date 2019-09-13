Avalon Global Asset Management Has Boosted Its 2U (TWOU) Holding by $1.07 Million; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Stake In Union Pacific (UNP) Was Has Increased

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 31.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The hedge fund held 120,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55M, up from 92,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.78% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 3.34 million shares traded or 20.63% up from the average. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 20/04/2018 – The Playlist: Prince’s Own `Nothing Compares 2 U,’ and 12 More New Songs; 21/05/2018 – Mark Chernis Joins 2U, Inc. as Chief Operating Officer; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Chernis Has Stepped Down From Board to Take on COO Role; 26/04/2018 – Baylor University and 2U, Inc. Partner for the First Time on Three Online Graduate Programs; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $401.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 87c-Loss 84c; 11/04/2018 – 2U: Andrew Hermalyn Will Become Pres of 2UGrad; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.13 – $0.10; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Rev $406.6M-$410.6M; 03/05/2018 – 2U RAISES YEAR REV. GROWTH GUIDANCE TO 42%

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 44.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 2,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 8,318 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, up from 5,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $171.49. About 2.33M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $211.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU) by 161,260 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,900 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 18.48M were reported by Fmr Ltd Liability Com. Kcm Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 17,098 shares. Td Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Atria Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Transamerica Fincl Advsrs owns 179 shares. Lsv Asset accumulated 0% or 9,100 shares. Lau Associates Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,085 shares. Vestor invested in 43,997 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Amica Retiree Trust has invested 0.43% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.13% or 41,039 shares. Aviva Public Ltd holds 507,478 shares. 43,770 were accumulated by Private Capital.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $892.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4,036 shares to 5,988 shares, valued at $809,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 17,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,577 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL).