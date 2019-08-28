Avalon Global Asset Management Decreased Its Position in Servicenow (NOW) by $1.97 Million as Share Value Rose; Tealwood Asset Management Upped Pbf Energy (PBF) Position

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 47,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76 million, down from 55,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $6.59 during the last trading session, reaching $259.62. About 650,139 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 222.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 34,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 49,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 15,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $22.53. About 743,226 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 12/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNIT; 20/03/2018 – ALL UNITS OPERATING AT PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY AFTER WEEKEND POWER OUTAGE; 13/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restarts gasoline unit; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – RFS REFINER WAIVERS LOWER RIN HEADWINDS FOR PBF: NIMBLEY; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Multi-Asset Growth Acquisitions; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 20/03/2018 – PBF Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – ANNOUNCES CREDIT FACILITY UPSIZING TO $3.4 BILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Research Investors holds 0.6% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 7.72 million shares. Amp Investors holds 0.17% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 127,145 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 213,737 shares. Cypress Asset Tx holds 0.7% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 8,305 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ci Investments has 46,250 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd reported 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Grassi Invest Management stated it has 27,270 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 0.08% or 528,387 shares. Pointstate Capital Lp holds 0.89% or 183,900 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company holds 1,368 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 109 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Natl Bank. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0.09% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Com reported 460,638 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.12 million for 282.20 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $187.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 10,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS) by 47,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management owns 17,952 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 11,314 shares. Moors & Cabot invested in 6,800 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd has 469 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.01% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Mackay Shields Llc invested in 0.02% or 98,880 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited reported 54 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd reported 19,337 shares stake. Profund Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.02% or 13,730 shares. Moreover, Sunbelt Secs has 0.4% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Van Eck Assocs reported 617,885 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 35,413 are held by Ameritas Invest Prtn. First Interstate Retail Bank owns 0.01% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 767 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 92,607 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Whittier Tru Comm has 0% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

