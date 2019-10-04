Avalon Global Asset Management Cut Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) as Valuation Declined; Lakeview Capital Partners Raised Its At&T (T) Stake by $348,942

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.45 million, down from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 3.18M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 10,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 95,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, up from 85,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 13.58 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: @JoePompeo reports AT&T-Time Warner floated a settlement deal to Trump’s DOJ–and the DOJ turned them; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Makes Final Pitch to Judge to Block AT&T’s Time Warner Deal; 09/05/2018 – NEW: AT&T says it fully cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller regarding Michael Cohen; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Could Win M&A Battle with U.S. Government (Video); 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Time Warner Trial (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street; 17/05/2018 – AT&T and Aira Announce Global Agreement To Unlock IoT for Good

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.31 billion for 8.77 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $211.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FB) by 40,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $15.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

