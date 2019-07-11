Avalon Global Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Lennar (LEN); Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Raised by Choate Investment Advisors

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.38. About 939,463 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,333 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 million, up from 14,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $144.68. About 2.72 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 688,067 shares to 124,009 shares, valued at $7.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 65,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Advsr reported 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Business Serv reported 10,148 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Karpus Inc accumulated 3,287 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Commonwealth Pa has 6,230 shares. Whitnell has invested 1.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 832,842 shares. Miller Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 3,523 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Inc has 0.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 321,041 shares. Peapack Gladstone reported 245,503 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va invested in 8,228 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated reported 233,634 shares. Archon Prns Lc owns 101,500 shares or 2.37% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement has 0.51% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Rhode Island-based Washington Trust Company has invested 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Argi Inv Ltd Liability Co stated it has 8,170 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. $227,200 worth of stock was sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Wednesday, February 6.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7,500 shares to 84,620 shares, valued at $10.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,100 shares, and cut its stake in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL).