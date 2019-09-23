Avalon Global Asset Management Boosted Its 2U (TWOU) Holding; LHC Group (LHCG)’s Sentiment Is 1.11

LHC Group Inc (LHCG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 109 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 98 trimmed and sold holdings in LHC Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 27.63 million shares, down from 27.99 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding LHC Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 74 Increased: 76 New Position: 33.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased 2U Inc (TWOU) stake by 31.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc acquired 28,800 shares as 2U Inc (TWOU)’s stock declined 78.48%. The Avalon Global Asset Management Llc holds 120,900 shares with $4.55 million value, up from 92,100 last quarter. 2U Inc now has $1.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 1.28M shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 – $0.84; 20/04/2018 – The Playlist: Prince’s Own `Nothing Compares 2 U,’ and 12 More New Songs; 02/04/2018 – Pepperdine Law’s Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution Will Offer its Number-One Ranked Master of Dispute Resolution in New,; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Chernis Joins 2U From Pearson; 09/05/2018 – John Ellis Joins 2U, Inc. as SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 03/05/2018 – 2U Raises full-Yr Rev Growth Guidance to 42%; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q REV. $92.3M, EST. $91.4M; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.13 – $0.10; 03/05/2018 – 2U RAISES YEAR REV. GROWTH GUIDANCE TO 42%; 26/04/2018 – Baylor University and 2U Inc. Partner on Three Online Graduate Programs

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) stake by 18,600 shares to 61,500 valued at $9.97 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) stake by 25,000 shares and now owns 50,000 shares. Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. 2U has $8500 highest and $1700 lowest target. $37.75’s average target is 120.76% above currents $17.1 stock price. 2U had 11 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Berenberg. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Citigroup.

The stock increased 0.86% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 127,017 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) has risen 48.62% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q EPS 28c; 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.4% of LHC Group; 19/04/2018 – LHC Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co

Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 3.07% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. for 152,872 shares. Tributary Capital Management Llc owns 288,819 shares or 2.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hood River Capital Management Llc has 1.69% invested in the company for 301,013 shares. The Massachusetts-based Redwood Investments Llc has invested 1.24% in the stock. Pier Capital Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 64,644 shares.

LHC Group, Inc., a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.74 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. It has a 43.07 P/E ratio. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

