Avalon Bay (AVB) Shareholder L & S Advisors Has Cut Position as Market Value Rose; Dollar General (DG) Position Has Boosted by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 2.19 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.34 million, up from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.04. About 1.62M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Avalon Bay (AVB) by 34.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 6,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 11,756 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39M, down from 17,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Avalon Bay for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $213.99. About 640,733 shares traded or 6.05% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $757.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Asset Core Cl I (WATFX) by 25,256 shares to 211,593 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ld Abt Sht Durn (LLDYX) by 347,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.35 earnings per share, up 3.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.28 per share. AVB’s profit will be $328.19M for 22.76 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 33 investors sold AVB shares while 136 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 139.52 million shares or 12.33% more from 124.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.09% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Strs Ohio holds 182,842 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Bb&T Lc holds 0% or 2,399 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur, Japan-based fund reported 8,106 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares accumulated 13,648 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt reported 15,334 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.04% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Kempen Capital Nv holds 92,368 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 79,200 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 8,407 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset reported 2,716 shares. E&G Advisors Lp stated it has 1,300 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Grp stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). 7,000 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Us Financial Bank De reported 23,495 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del (NYSE:WFC) by 650,000 shares to 13.94 million shares, valued at $659.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 300,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock has invested 0.14% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 9,509 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 15,050 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.12% or 172,045 shares. Bermuda-based Btg Pactual Glob Asset Limited has invested 0.48% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 131,536 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.2% or 51,900 shares in its portfolio. Fragasso Grp Incorporated Incorporated stated it has 0.47% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Rampart Inv Company Limited Liability Corp owns 20,228 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Bridges Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Asset Management One stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Price T Rowe Md owns 25.66 million shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco Bank owns 1,865 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.08% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 1.28 million shares.