Avalon Advisors Upped Stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by $2.41 Million as Valuation Declined; Cognex Com (CGNX) Holder Disciplined Growth Investors Has Lifted Stake

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Cognex Corp Com (CGNX) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 189,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.90M, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Cognex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $47.9. About 387,377 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 36,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The hedge fund held 484,388 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.32M, up from 447,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $65.57. About 4.71 million shares traded or 56.47% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Hm Payson reported 0.13% stake. Webster National Bank N A reported 0.24% stake. Da Davidson And has 426,559 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Company invested in 5,412 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 649 shares. Meyer Handelman Communications invested 0.45% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 1.30 million were reported by Senator Gp L P. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 87,516 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0.06% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Butensky Cohen Fincl Security Incorporated reported 35,940 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 15,757 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2,368 shares to 3,955 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,306 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CGNX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 148.34 million shares or 3.58% less from 153.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.05% or 1.19M shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,577 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 210,422 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Norris Perne French Llp Mi has invested 1.07% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.03% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Amp Cap Investors Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Neuberger Berman Gp Llc holds 0.19% or 3.27M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Vanguard Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15.20M shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated owns 127,363 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blair William & Il reported 27,285 shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Inc Llp has 22,335 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technology stated it has 0.03% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc Com (NASDAQ:CARA) by 14,614 shares to 838,278 shares, valued at $18.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tcf Financial Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 91,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68M shares, and cut its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com (NASDAQ:UBNT).