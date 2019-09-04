Avalon Advisors Upped Its Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Position; Ecopetrol S.A. American Depositary Shares (EC) Sellers Increased By 4.4% Their Shorts

Avalon Advisors Llc increased Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) stake by 10.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avalon Advisors Llc acquired 27,976 shares as Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)’s stock declined 1.08%. The Avalon Advisors Llc holds 284,316 shares with $22.54 million value, up from 256,340 last quarter. Lamar Advertising Co now has $7.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $75.95. About 182,448 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Ecopetrol S.A. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EC) had an increase of 4.4% in short interest. EC’s SI was 9.18 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.4% from 8.80M shares previously. With 755,400 avg volume, 12 days are for Ecopetrol S.A. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EC)’s short sellers to cover EC’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 394,875 shares traded. Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has declined 16.29% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.29% the S&P500. Some Historical EC News: 09/04/2018 – ECOPETROL S.A. LIQUIDATION OF ONE OF UNITS; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Ecopetrol to focus on expansion, trade after budget cut -CEO; 04/05/2018 – ECOPETROL WANTS RESERVE LIFE ABOVE 8 YRS IN MID- TO LONG-TERM; 03/04/2018 – ECOPETROL SA ECO.CN – LISAMA 158 WELL AND SPILL HAVE BEEN SEALED AND HAVE STOPPED FLOWING; 24/04/2018 – ECOPETROL SEES OIL OUTPUT AT 715K-725K B/D IN 2018: CEO; 24/04/2018 – ECOPETROL SEEKS TO BUY OIL RESERVES, ESPECIALLY MEXICO, BRAZIL; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- ECOPETROL’S BARRANCABERMEJA REFINERY EXPECTED TO RESTART IN 7-10 DAYS AFTER MAINTENANCE WORK ENDS -CEO; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol Estimates 550 Barrels of Oil Flowed Into These Water Sources, Mixed With Mud and Rainwater; 16/05/2018 – Ecopetrol, Talisman Energy to open 19 new wells at Colombian oilfield

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil company. The company has market cap of $31.10 billion. It operates through three divisions: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It has a 7.35 P/E ratio. The firm produces crude gas and oil; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping, or compression of hydrocarbons.

More notable recent Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ecopetrol Announces Timing of the Second Quarter of 2019 Earnings Report and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ecopetrol Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: EC Nod For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kyowa Kirin’s Parkinson’s Add-On Therapy Approved – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ecopetrol’s (EC) CEO Felipe BayÃ³n on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

