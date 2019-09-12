Avalon Advisors Upped Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position; As Seachange Intl (SEAC) Stock Rose, Eidelman Virant Capital Raised Stake

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 18,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 227,143 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.97M, up from 209,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $191.37. About 2.36 million shares traded or 27.12% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication; 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/04/2018 – New Accenture Study Finds 87 Percent of Focused Cyberattacks Are Prevented; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 26/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Swisscom Enhance Its Customer Experience; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (SEAC) by 55.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 351,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 51.13% . The institutional investor held 984,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, up from 633,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Seachange Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.06. About 631,684 shares traded or 101.93% up from the average. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 35.37% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Rev $13M-$15M; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL INC SEAC.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $80 MLN TO $90 MLN; 31/05/2018 – SeaChange Launches Powerful Cloud-Based, End-to-End Multi-Screen Video Management and Delivery Platform; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Net $20.6M; 15/05/2018 – DSC Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Non-GAAP Income From Operations 10c/Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ SeaChange International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAC); 15/05/2018 – Viex Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Seachange

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $219,232 activity. BONNEY MARK J bought 126,749 shares worth $189,832.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $189.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 38,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $626,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stewardship Finl Co (NASDAQ:SSFN) by 83,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,300 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (NASDAQ:DISH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold SEAC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.84 million shares or 15.56% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 121,200 shares. Atria Invs Ltd accumulated 4,569 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bankshares Of New York Mellon invested in 157,594 shares or 0% of the stock. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs has invested 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Blackrock Incorporated reported 665,043 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) or 1.50M shares. Roumell Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 1.61M shares. Vigilant Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 25,000 shares. Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 16,146 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corp has invested 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 2.13 million shares. Geode Capital Ltd Com reported 187,926 shares stake. Morgan Stanley reported 1,320 shares. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 254,435 shares.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 54,681 shares to 39,294 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,535 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).