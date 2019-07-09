Avalon Advisors Trimmed Holding in Citigroup (C) as Share Price Rose; As M & T Bk (MTB) Stock Price Declined, Holder Estabrook Capital Management Cut Holding by $25.44 Million

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 162 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,348 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368.68M, down from 2,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $173.78. About 348,540 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 12.48% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 22/03/2018 – INDIA SUBRAMANIAN SEES OIL PRICES TO REMAIN AT $55-$60/BBL M/T; 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/05/2018 – M&T Bank Leads Construction Loan for MCR and MORSE Development’s TWA Hotel at JFK Airport; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q EPS $2.23; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Noninterest Income $459M; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 9.15%; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 21/05/2018 – M&T at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – IEC ELECTRONICS – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20, CO AND M&T BANK ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank Sets Aside $135 Million for Litigation — Earnings Review

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 96.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 379,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,023 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 391,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.41. About 5.54M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP ANNOUNCES NEW POLICY IN MEMO TO STAFF; 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF 2.7 PCT OF AENA SME SA AENA.MC AT 174.12 EUROS/SHR; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 20/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 20 (Table); 22/03/2018 – CURRENT ZINC PRICES PRESENT HEDGING OPPORTUNITY: CITI’S LAYTON; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP HOLDINGS LLC CQH.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 02/05/2018 – Citigroup Seizes Top Muni Underwriting Slot During Busy April; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 06/03/2018 – Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MTB shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 108.00 million shares or 0.89% less from 108.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,042 are held by Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 62,597 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.2% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) or 3,981 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0.01% or 266,612 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Pinnacle Associates reported 0.03% stake. Earnest Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 75 shares. Fiduciary Co reported 30,321 shares stake. Blackrock has 10.02M shares. Df Dent Commerce Inc has invested 0.01% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0.01% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Salzhauer Michael invested 4.43% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Laffer Invs holds 0% or 14,075 shares. Zacks Invest reported 58,252 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.01% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB).

Analysts await M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.70 EPS, up 12.46% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MTB’s profit will be $505.50M for 11.74 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.38 actual EPS reported by M&T Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.47% EPS growth.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $2.36 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $1.94 million activity. $60,468 worth of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) was sold by Siddique Sabeth on Tuesday, January 22. 10,000 shares were sold by King Darren J, worth $1.65M on Thursday, January 31.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank Ont (NYSE:TD) by 17,257 shares to 264,797 shares, valued at $14.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 139,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Capital Com Lp owns 5,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capstone Advsrs Ltd owns 132,431 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.51% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sanders Capital has 10.10M shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Co holds 10,079 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Farmers Trust stated it has 0.93% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sumitomo Life Ins Co invested in 0.62% or 73,785 shares. Moreover, Tiemann Investment Advsr Ltd has 0.24% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,005 shares. Wellington Shields & Com Limited Liability Company owns 14,510 shares. The Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 1.47 million are held by Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Lc holds 0.29% or 21,680 shares. 159,251 are owned by Asset Mgmt Inc. Advisory reported 25,694 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 509,000 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.

