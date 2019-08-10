Avalon Advisors Trimmed By $386,400 Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake; Dermira (DERM) Shorts Increased By 3.42%

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) had an increase of 3.42% in short interest. DERM’s SI was 4.62 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.42% from 4.47 million shares previously. With 870,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM)’s short sellers to cover DERM’s short positions. The SI to Dermira Inc’s float is 14.46%. The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 784,281 shares traded or 15.80% up from the average. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Dermira; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) APPROVES LABEL CHANGE FOR UCB’S CIMZIA®; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA SAYS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER POSITION WAS ELIMINATED, EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Dermira Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management LP Exits Position in Dermira; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles & Company LP Exits Position in Dermira; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC – IF APPROVED BY U.S. FDA, LAUNCH GLYCOPYRRONIUM TOSYLATE FOR TREATMENT OF AXILLARY HYPERHIDROSIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – Dermira to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 24, 2018; 27/04/2018 – UCB Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 10/04/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 1.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 1,288 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock rose 9.14%. The Avalon Advisors Llc holds 73,773 shares with $22.14M value, down from 75,061 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $108.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $377.01. About 853,120 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Net $1.2B; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Pact for Sustainment Support; Expected to Be Completed February 2023; 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS IT IS FIRST OF MANY; 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident II D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S CONTRACT FROM MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY IS MODIFIED:DOD; 04/05/2018 – U.S. approves possible sale of military aircraft to Germany-Pentagon; 06/03/2018 – Interceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 22/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson welcomed President Donald Trump’s executive memorandum that penalizes China for stealing U.S. companies’ intellectual property; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.80-EPS $16.10; 16/03/2018 – New Lockheed Martin Readiness Contract Strengthens Sustainment Industry

Among 7 analysts covering Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Dermira had 17 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 18 by Mizuho. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of DERM in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) rating on Thursday, February 21. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $20 target. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of DERM in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $20 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $502.70 million. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold Dermira, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Point Ptnrs Limited Com owns 2.01% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 1.50 million shares. Opaleye Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 400,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 2,928 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 75,900 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co invested in 541,300 shares. Parkside Finance Bancorporation Trust invested in 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 13,128 shares stake. Citigroup Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 17,725 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Legal General Gp Pcl reported 7,273 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 60,550 shares. Moreover, Adage Capital Partners Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 45,272 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 189,819 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc owns 18,165 shares.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.44B for 18.93 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 13. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of LMT in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. Morgan Stanley maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $37900 target.

Avalon Advisors Llc increased Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) stake by 25,947 shares to 446,201 valued at $26.44M in 2019Q1. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 3,490 shares and now owns 11,077 shares. Cal Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) was raised too.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $229,533 activity. The insider GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533.

