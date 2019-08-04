Avalon Advisors Trimmed At&T (T) Holding; Clearbridge Investments Has Upped Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding By $11.86 Million

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased At&T Inc (T) stake by 96.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 644,200 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Avalon Advisors Llc holds 20,847 shares with $654,000 value, down from 665,047 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $249.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 33.97 million shares traded or 19.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/04/2018 – AT&T Goes on Offensive in Time Warner Merger Case (Video); 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With Fresh Films; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 19/04/2018 – US OPPOSES AT&T MOVE TO DISMISS DIRECTV FROM TIME WARNER SUIT; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B; 11/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Scraps IPO of Vrio Unit in Setback for Debt Reduction Push; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner–Update; 27/03/2018 – FCC Ex-Commissioner Doubts U.S. Can Win AT&T-Time Warner Fight; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Cash Offers

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 2.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clearbridge Investments Llc acquired 242,141 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 9.25 million shares with $461.55 million value, up from 9.00 million last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $77.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 5.57M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain

Among 3 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $3500 target in Thursday, July 25 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained the shares of T in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating.

Avalon Advisors Llc increased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 25,159 shares to 1.16M valued at $96.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr Iboxx Inv Cp Etf (LQD) stake by 9,770 shares and now owns 96,179 shares. Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) was raised too.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.51% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). D E Shaw And Commerce reported 0.31% stake. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Co Tn holds 0.84% or 187,054 shares in its portfolio. Regal Ltd Liability Com has 243,110 shares. Blackrock owns 453.00M shares. Strategic Advsrs Llc reported 221,525 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited has 0.5% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Calamos Limited Liability holds 0.41% or 2.11 million shares. Monetary Mngmt Group Inc Inc owns 0.29% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 23,051 shares. Salem Mgmt owns 2.53% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 149,268 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0.53% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Middleton And Ma has 11,065 shares. Excalibur Mngmt invested in 5.85% or 197,757 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 108,335 shares. Portland Glob Advsrs Lc invested 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: It Helps To Lose Customers – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Dividend Is Safe, For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T Is Still Investable Despite Some Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: On Track To Achieve Its Goals – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: A Look At The 2 Key Metrics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity. 29,340 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares with value of $1.40 million were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W..

Among 4 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mondelez Int`l had 6 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $6200 target. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 31. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.