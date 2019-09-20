Avalon Advisors Stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Has Upped by $2.41 Million as Market Value Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Decreased Its Position in Adobe (ADBE) by $134.84 Million

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 36,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The hedge fund held 484,388 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.32 million, up from 447,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $65.17. About 2.00M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 460,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $481.89 million, down from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $281.26. About 2.97 million shares traded or 18.72% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Emerson accelerates digital transformation – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emerson acquires product lines from Circor – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Emerson Electric (EMR) Acquires Spence and Nicholson Steam Technology Product Lines from Circor (CIR) – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Emerson Partners with San Jacinto College on New Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 54,681 shares to 39,294 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 144,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 950,043 shares, and cut its stake in United Continental Holdings In (NYSE:UAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 127,497 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 17,661 are owned by Patten & Patten Tn. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com owns 203,395 shares. Miles Capital Inc holds 10,853 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Heritage Invsts Management Corp reported 0.01% stake. Kepos LP holds 19,281 shares. Peddock Advsrs Limited reported 4,169 shares. Swiss State Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 2.00M shares. 111,116 were accumulated by Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership. Drexel Morgan & Communication has 1.45% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 28,262 shares. Hennessy Advsr holds 0.24% or 74,500 shares. Creative Planning owns 149,699 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bowen Hanes And Inc holds 0.23% or 80,001 shares. Intact Management Incorporated owns 69,500 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 5,556 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “In Transition, Nutanix Sees Adobe as Model – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks: FedEx, Adobe, Chewy, General Mills All Fall Pre-Market – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: ROKU, ADBE, BYND – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.