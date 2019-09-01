Avalon Advisors Stake in Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Has Increased by $373,234 as Market Valuation Declined; Polaris Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Tyson Foods (TSN) as Shares Rose

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 3,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The hedge fund held 179,348 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.34M, up from 176,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $123.63. About 645,520 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 648,320 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.01M, down from 653,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.04. About 1.95 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 02/05/2018 – U.S. Food Giant Tyson Makes First Investment in Israel; 05/03/2018 New York Post: Mike Tyson’s old house is being turned into a church; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Profit Disappoints Amid `Challenging Conditions’; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, UFCW Expand Workplace Safety Efforts; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Plans to Retain Tortilla Production From Two Green Bay Facilities; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Net $315M; 03/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Sets Two Million Acre Land Stewardship Target; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: `HATCHABILITY’ HAS BEEN A CHALLENGE IN CHICKEN SEGMENT; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASED COMMITMENTS UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENT FROM $1.5 BLN TO $1.75 BLN – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Tyson Foods CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,275 shares to 110,779 shares, valued at $17.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 101,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,302 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prns Ltd has 2,274 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Co owns 64,542 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn invested in 75 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.03% or 149,328 shares. 1.29 million were reported by Federated Investors Pa. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 2,328 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gru holds 583 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.09% stake. Schroder Invest Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 645 shares. Legal & General Group Plc holds 0.12% or 1.79M shares in its portfolio. Cap Research Global holds 0.03% or 797,403 shares. Resolution Capital Ltd holds 2.5% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 645,994 shares. Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Nj accumulated 4,086 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 90,614 shares. Davis Selected Advisers owns 0.09% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 151,260 shares.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 13,100 shares to 1.95M shares, valued at $99.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 18,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,100 shares, and has risen its stake in United Insurance Holdings Co (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr owns 0.01% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 48,370 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Tci Wealth owns 0% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 151 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.87% or 313,271 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 488,362 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Amica Retiree Med Trust reported 1,517 shares. Mufg Americas accumulated 816 shares or 0% of the stock. 150 are owned by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 35,850 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 10,744 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 298 shares. Vigilant Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 443,808 shares in its portfolio. Services stated it has 214 shares.