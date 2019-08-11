Avalon Advisors Stake in Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Has Cut as Shares Rose; Davis Selected Advisers Has Increased Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Position by $27.12 Million

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 564,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 27.54 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 billion, up from 26.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 19.79 million shares traded or 3.12% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO REPORTS $200B SUSTAINABLE FINANCING COMMITMENT; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TIM SLOAN SAYS BANK CLOSED 58 BRANCHES THIS QUARTER, 300 TO CLOSE IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Bory Optimistic About Europe’s Growth Outlook (Video); 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bitfinex finds Puerto Rico based Noble Bank after Wells Fargo exit – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – Golf Channel: Sources: Woods returning to Wells Fargo; 13/04/2018 – SF Chronicle: Wells Fargo could settle investigations for $1 billion; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: ‘Another Step Forward’ to Rebuild Trust; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC Exits Position in Spark Energy; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 4,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 201,952 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.85M, down from 206,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 1.63M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 9,779 shares to 283,633 shares, valued at $12.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 6,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability stated it has 3.90M shares. Spc Inc holds 0.05% or 1,740 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank Tru holds 0% or 49 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Waratah Advisors Limited invested in 119,347 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Focused Wealth Management owns 26 shares. C Worldwide Gru Hldgs A S owns 19,900 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 8,958 are held by First Mercantile Trust Com. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Sunbelt owns 1,884 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Tcw Inc reported 104,908 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Tealwood Asset accumulated 32,860 shares or 1.79% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 0.04% or 34,711 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested in 23,215 shares. Vantage Prtnrs Limited Company has invested 0.78% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co. Inc. Class A by 47,078 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $36.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 8,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,100 shares, and cut its stake in Loews Corp. (NYSE:L).