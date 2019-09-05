Avalon Advisors Raised Target (TGT) Stake; Holder Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 60,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 224,018 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.42M, up from 163,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $139.37. About 15.53 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 21.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 32,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 180,252 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.47 million, up from 148,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $108.78. About 2.36 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 14/05/2018 – Target Tests Retail ‘Flow Center’ for Faster, Nimbler Distribution; 06/03/2018 – WHIO-TV: BREAKING: Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a yearMORE TO COME; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 27/03/2018 – TARGET CORP -; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 244,271 shares to 522,545 shares, valued at $32.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 47,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,587 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

