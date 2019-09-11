Avalon Advisors Raised Southern Copper (SCCO) Stake By $1.00 Million; Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Shorts Up By 10.52%

Avalon Advisors Llc increased Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) stake by 63.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avalon Advisors Llc acquired 25,658 shares as Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)’s stock declined 2.48%. The Avalon Advisors Llc holds 65,874 shares with $2.61M value, up from 40,216 last quarter. Southern Copper Corp now has $24.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.59. About 39,046 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 14/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Southern Copper’s Baa2 Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES NO RISK OF STRIKE FROM LABOR NEGOTIATIONS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N SAYS FIRST QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS $470.7 MLN, 49.7 PCT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SAYS PLANS $1.6 BLN IN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2018, INCLUDING FOR STALLED TIA MARIA PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) had an increase of 10.52% in short interest. CIVB’s SI was 132,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.52% from 119,800 shares previously. With 32,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)’s short sellers to cover CIVB’s short positions. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.21. About 349 shares traded. Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) has declined 8.73% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CIVB News: 13/03/2018 WeissLaw LLP Investigates United Community Bancorp Acquisition

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold SCCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Management Limited invested 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 0% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 1 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 17,399 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 592,810 are held by Ameriprise Fin Inc. Moreover, Hexavest has 0.04% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Encompass Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Andra Ap invested in 193,600 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 104,991 shares. Martin Currie Limited owns 2.1% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 756,001 shares. Moreover, First Fincl In has 0.01% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Westwood Gp reported 729,606 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 18,400 shares. Captrust Advisors stated it has 165 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.11% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Us State Bank De has 0% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 2,181 shares.

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) stake by 639,231 shares to 14,697 valued at $309,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) stake by 169,345 shares and now owns 178,649 shares. Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) was reduced too.

