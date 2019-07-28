Avalon Advisors Raised Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stake; Ulysses Management Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Avalon Advisors Llc increased Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) stake by 53.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avalon Advisors Llc acquired 9,725 shares as Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)’s stock declined 6.39%. The Avalon Advisors Llc holds 27,974 shares with $4.77 million value, up from 18,249 last quarter. Advance Auto Parts Inc now has $10.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $152.62. About 881,135 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs

Ulysses Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 99.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ulysses Management Llc sold 2.59B shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Ulysses Management Llc holds 254,000 shares with $29.96M value, down from 2.59 billion last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 30 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 25. Nomura maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. Another trade for 267,466 shares valued at $28.35 million was made by Nadella Satya on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Invest Advsr Ltd accumulated 159,329 shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 2.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sol Capital Mngmt accumulated 34,299 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Caledonia Invests Pcl invested in 16.13% or 476,767 shares. Hitchwood Capital Lp reported 1.00M shares stake. Egerton Cap (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership holds 9.83 million shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 55,853 shares. The New York-based Epoch Inv Ptnrs Inc has invested 3.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 27,763 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 405,100 shares. British Columbia Management Corporation stated it has 2.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Thomas White has 0.25% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,767 shares. Beacon Finance Gp stated it has 32,074 shares. Bowling Portfolio Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 7 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Advance Auto Parts had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Jefferies. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Citigroup. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 20. RBC Capital Markets maintained Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating.

