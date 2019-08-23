Avalon Advisors Position In International Paper Co (IP) Was Has Lifted; Colgate Palmolive (CL) Holder Boston Family Office Has Decreased Its Stake by $615,808 as Share Value Rose

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 8,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The hedge fund held 355,449 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45M, up from 346,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 3.08M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – CO BELIEVES IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS, STAKEHOLDERS TO PURSUE FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit aims to see off takeover with Dutch acquisition; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA BOARD REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Possible offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS COMPELLING PROPOSAL ON THE TABLE, DISAPPOINTED NOT BEEN ABLE TO ENGAGE WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa reaffirms rejection of International Paper approach; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects second bid from International Paper; 15/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM – ANNUAL OUTAGE MAINTENANCE; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cont Ops EPS 86c; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Must Make Offer for Smurfit Kappa Or Withdraw by June 6

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 21.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 9,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,055 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 43,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 2.97M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “International Paper gains after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,454 shares to 102,078 shares, valued at $13.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,299 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “8 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now No Matter What – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Sunny Side Up For U.S. Futures, Sprint/T-Mobile On Deck – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61 million for 25.81 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.