Avalon Advisors Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR) Has Decreased by $1.20 Million; Roanoke Asset Management Raised Stake in Coca (KO) by $693,850 as Market Valuation Rose

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 11,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 177,803 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.09 million, down from 188,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $114.3. About 1.84 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 26.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 66,436 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, up from 52,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 7.05M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39 million and $221.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,755 shares to 78,667 shares, valued at $20.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “The Insider: Atlanta Police Foundation hosts annual Crime Is Toast breakfast (Photos) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Investing: The High Dividend Growth Rate Strategy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 54,100 shares to 130,318 shares, valued at $27.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree Inc. Common Stock (DLTR) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Undervalued Stocks Boosting Book Value – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar Tree Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “21 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65 million for 25.74 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.