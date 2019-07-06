Avalon Advisors Position in Adobe (ADBE) Has Lowered as Market Value Rose; Aspiriant Raised Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $813,024

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 96.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 101,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,580 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $954,000, down from 105,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $303.98. About 2.87 million shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 15,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 24,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Mgmt invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tarbox Family Office reported 252 shares. Moreover, Clough Capital Prns Limited Partnership has 1.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0.1% or 4,997 shares. Texas-based King Luther Cap has invested 2.28% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Maine-based Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Old Natl Bankshares In holds 50,247 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Com holds 4.95% or 640,211 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 1.94 million shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ohio-based Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Paragon Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 1,245 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Alexandria Cap Llc holds 4.94% or 127,954 shares in its portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca accumulated 45,483 shares. Narwhal Capital invested in 0.32% or 5,538 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $760.96 million for 47.80 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 25,947 shares to 446,201 shares, valued at $26.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 27,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $101.33 million activity. Shares for $6.00M were sold by Parasnis Abhay. NARAYEN SHANTANU sold $34.32M worth of stock. Lewnes Ann had sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480 on Wednesday, January 30. 21,258 shares were sold by GESCHKE CHARLES M, worth $4.95M. The insider Morris Donna sold $3.45 million. Shares for $10.19M were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (MLPI) by 1.04M shares to 2.97M shares, valued at $67.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Indexiq Etf Tr (QAI) by 1.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24M shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).