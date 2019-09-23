Avalon Advisors Lowered Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding by $1.19 Million; As Colfax (CFX) Market Value Declined, Holder Incline Global Management Has Upped Its Holding

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 7,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 191,612 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.68M, down from 198,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $159.3. About 2.18M shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018

Incline Global Management Llc increased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc bought 72,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The hedge fund held 887,503 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.88M, up from 815,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 3.42M shares traded or 157.29% up from the average. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500.

Analysts await Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14M for 29.94 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

